What a beautiful day we have for your Wednesday! Highs today will climb into the mid 70’s with sunny skies.

Thursday will feature a similar day but expect to see breezy conditions in the afternoon.

We are tracking some big-time rain for Friday and Saturday where it’s possible to see over an inch of rain from both days. Friday is looking to be wash-out so grab the rain gear as you head out the door and Friday night football is looking to be sloppy and windy.