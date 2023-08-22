Over the next few days, we will see temps soar into the mid to upper 90’s with a heat index in the triple digits. It will be a time when you want to stay indoors, stay cool and drink plenty of fluids.

When we see these temps we always remind people to check on our furry friends and kids!

Breakdown: Temps in an enclosed car will serge almost 20° in just 20 min.

Outside Temp 70°

10 min: 90°

20 min: 98°

30 min: 104°

60min: 112°

Temps this week will climb into the mid to upper 90’s so inside the car will be even hotter in a short period of time

Outside Temp 90°

10 min: 109°

20 min: 119°

30 min: 124°

60min: 133°