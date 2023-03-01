Good morning QCA and happy first day of Meteorological Spring! It will feel like spring this afternoon as we will see highs in the mid 50’s under a mostly sunny sky. Temps will be cooler for Thursday but we will stay dry.

We are tracking a strong storm system that will track through the midwest. There is still some uncertainty on the path of this storm and snow totals are unknown at this time. However, confidence is increasing that will see at least a couple of inches in the QCA and this number could increase. Confidence is higher that the timing of the snow will be Friday afternoon into the evening. This will be wet and heavy snow with wind gusts reaching 45 mph. We will keep you up to date as things become more clear.

The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one again as highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s with sunshine.