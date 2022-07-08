Welcome to Friday, everyone. We will kick off our Friday with scattered showers and a few storms around but in the second half of the day, we will start to clear out. Highs today will climb into the lower 80s with pm sunshine.

This weekend is going to be fantastic with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.

Our next chance of rain will come on Monday with a passing cold front highs will climb back into the upper 80s with a heat index in the mid 90’s. An area of high pressure will begin to set up next week keeping us high and dry.