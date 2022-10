Happy Thursday! We will have another beautiful day today however, we are tracking an increase in clouds later on. Look to see highs climb into the upper 50’s across the QC with a light wind.

Heading into your Friday, temps will top out in the lower 60’s with a little more sunshine and the weather should be perfect for high school football!

The weekend will also be beautiful as we will see wall-to-wall sunshine on Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday.