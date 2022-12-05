Good Morning and happy Monday.

Monday: Highs will range from the lower to mid 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds.



Tuesday: We are tracking another decent day but we could see a few sprinkles during the morning and early afternoon hours. Highs are expected to top out in the lower 40’s.

Week outlook: Wednesday will also be a good day with temps in the mid 40’s so if you haven’t decorated the outside yet… this is the week to do so! A low-pressure system will track into the QCA Thursday bringing rain at first then a mix during the evening hours. There is a chance that we could see some snow stick to surfaces but models have been in disagreement on totals so we will keep an eye on it as it gets closer.