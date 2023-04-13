Let’s keep the nice trend going for Thursday! Look to see temperatures climb into the mid 80’s again under a mostly sunny sky!
Heading into Friday, highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. Storm chances return on Saturday.
by: Tyler Ryan
Posted:
Updated:
