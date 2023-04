MidAmerican Energy Company is reporting over 17,000 homes in the Illinois Quad Cities are without power with the multiple rounds of storms hitting the area. To view the latest outages in the area, click here. To report an outage, click here. MidAmerican customers can also report an outage or damaged poles by calling (800) 799-4443.

Stay tunes on-air or online for the latest weather updates from OurQuadCities.com here.