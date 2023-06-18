The Quad Cities area started off the month of June abnormally dry after below average rainfall for the month of May. The climatological data from the National Weather Service shows the normal precipitation amount for the month of May being 4.67”. This year we only received 1.38” of rain which led to an abnormally dry start to the month of June.

For the past three weeks the Quad Cities only received 0.12” of precipitation. Due to the lack of rain in the area, the Quad Cities and majority of the viewing area are now placed under a moderate drought. After a cluster of thunderstorms came through the area today, we received almost half an inch of rain. The normal rainfall amount for the month of June is 2.84” of rain. Although the QCA received rain today the outlook for the rest of the shows below normal precipitation amounts.