Parts of the Quad Cities area are now under a Winter Weather Advisory. Total snowfall in the advisory will be between 1-3 inches.
Timing will be mainly overnight tonight into Sunday morning. Roads could be slick tomorrow so drive carefully.
by: Tyler Ryan
