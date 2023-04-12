It will be another warm and breezy Wednesday! Temps are expected to climb throughout the morning and we will top out in the 80’s today! With the warm temps, breezy conditions and dry air, the QCA has been placed under a red flag warning. This means that fires can easily spread so it’s not advised to burn anything. In Clinton Co. a no-burn ban is in effect.

I would not be surprised if there is another red flag warning for Thursday as we will see similar conditions.

Heading it to the weekend, temps will fall from the 80’s into the 70s with showers/storms likely Saturday. Temps will then fall into the 50’s and 60’s Sunday into Monday.