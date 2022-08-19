We are tracking scattered showers and storms today. Slight chance for an early morning shower but a better chance will be this afternoon. The storms during the afternoon could be on the strong side. Winds and hail are the main concerns.

This same system is going to stick around through Saturday and bring us widespread showers and storms throughout the day. There will be moments where we have dry time but also moments with scattered storms. Just plan ahead if you’re heading out and about. There will be a slight chance on Sunday for showers then we dry out heading into Monday.