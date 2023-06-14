It will be a hazy day with summertime temps. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s across the QCA. Temperatures out the door will be in the mid 60’s then we will warm up to the lower 80’s by lunchtime.

We are even warmer on Thursday as highs will be in the lower 90’s with a UV index of 9! That means your burn time will be between 15-20 min.

We have changes to your Father’s Day forecast as we dropped the rain chance on Friday and we dropped the chance for rain to 20% for Saturday. Medium-range guidance is hinting that this system is looking to arrive Saturday night into Father’s Day. If this pattern continues, we will most likely drop the chance completely for Saturday and will have to increase the chance for Father’s Day. We will keep you updated as the forecast has changed a few times already regarding the rain.