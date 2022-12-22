Winds are starting to pick up this morning and temps are starting to plummet across the QC. If you head out and about please use extreme caution as roads are starting to get covered with snow.

Winds are expected to increase to 30 to 40 MPH this afternoon and evening, allowing for wind chills to fall to -30° to -40°. Frostbite can occur in under 10 min with these temps.

EXPANDED STORM COVERAGE

