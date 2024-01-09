When snow emergencies are in effect, parking is not allowed on certain routes in the Quad Cities.

Here are some of the streets around the Quad Cities that are affected, according to the cities’ websites:

Rock Island

If two or more inches of snow has fallen, parking is not allowed on marked snow routes until the snow is removed (Section 9-41 of the Rock Island Code of Ordinances).

Vehicles parked in violation of this ordinance will receive a $35 parking ticket. Vehicles that remain in violation of this ordinance will be towed.

Davenport

The City’s Public Works Director can declare a Snow Emergency when predicted weather events may present particular hazards and/or impact public safety.

Per Ordinance 10.28.010, the Snow Emergency notice requires residents to move cars off of the Posted Snow Routes until the Snow Emergency is declared over.

Vehicles parked on Posted Snow Route during a Snow Emergency will be ticketed and may be towed. Signage along posted snow routes reflects this requirement.

Streets marked as Posted Snow Routes can be viewed on the map below.

Moline

Once snow begins to fall, the Public Works Department will work 24/7 until the streets are cleared. Many main streets and thoroughfares in the City are Snow Routes also, view the Snow Route Map. The routes are marked with red, white, and blue signs that read “Snow Route – Tow Away Zone.” Snow routes are designed to keep main streets clear for snow plows and emergency vehicles during heavy snows. It is unlawful to park or allow a vehicle to be parked on a snow route after it has been determined that two or more inches of snow will fall.

Police officers are authorized to ticket and tow any vehicle that is parked on the snow routes, if necessary. Police will try to locate owners of vehicles before they are towed. If your car is towed for that reason, you may contact the Moline Police Department at the non-emergency number, 309.797.0401. The dispatcher answering the telephone will be able to give you information on where your car is located and how you can retrieve it.

East Moline

The City has an Ice/Snow Control Policy. It assists the Public Works Department during ice/snow storms. View the snow and ice maintenance map for more information. Major arterials and areas around schools are treated first. Connector and residential streets with steep hills are next. The remainder of the neighborhood streets are treated as time allows and depending on the storm’s severity.

(click map to enlarge)

Bettendorf

Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from streets to allow crews to push snow to the curb. City Code prohibits parking in the cul-de-sac portion (turnaround area) of a dead end street after a snowfall with a total accumulation of two inches (2″) or more until the paved portion of the cul-de-sac has been cleared of snow.

