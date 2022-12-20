Diana Reyes Rodriguez delivers an important winter storm update in Spanish. Watch the video above for the complete forecast and visit OurQuadCities.com/weather for the latest on severe weather headed our way.
EXPANDED STORM COVERAGE
by: Linda Cook
Posted:
Updated:
Diana Reyes Rodriguez delivers an important winter storm update in Spanish. Watch the video above for the complete forecast and visit OurQuadCities.com/weather for the latest on severe weather headed our way.
EXPANDED STORM COVERAGE
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now