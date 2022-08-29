Welcome to the new work week and today is a day to be weather aware. We are tracking the potential for severe weather this afternoon. Storms are expected to start near the I-80 corridor around 4 PM and then will dive south through the evening hours.

The Quad Cities and areas to the east and south are in a Level 3 Enhanced Risk. Damaging winds will be the primary concern and we could see wind gusts reach 70 mph.



As we get going into Tuesday, things will dry out and be a little cooler. Expect to see sunny skies with highs in the upper 70’s. As we progress through the week, temps will turn warm again and we will climb back into the upper 80’s next weekend.

Make sure you stay weather-aware today.