Thursday will feature a beautiful day but it will be warm out there. Expect to see high temps climb into the upper 80’s this afternoon with a few clouds around. Heading into Friday, we will continue to stay warm and humid. Highs will climb into the upper 80’s and feel like temps will be in the lower 90’s.

A weak cold front will track in from the west late Friday night. A few showers will be possible for Friday night football.

A few lingering showers could stick around early Saturday morning but we expect them to be out in time for Hawkeye’s season opener against South Dakota State.

As we get into the first full week of September, we will continue to see highs in the lower to mid 80’s.