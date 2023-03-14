Good morning and happy Tuesday! Highs today will still be chilly but the good news is that we will see wall-to-wall sunshine. Heading into tonight, temps are expected to fall into the lower 20’s with winds picking up out of the south.

Wednesday is the pick of the week with highs in the mid 50’s under a mostly sunny sky early on. Look for clouds to increase into the afternoon with breezy conditions. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph. Winds will be coming out of the south during this time which is why we are seeing mild temps.

We are tracking our next weather system which will arrive Thursday morning bringing widespread showers all day long. We will be seeing moisture profiles similar to what we see in the summer. Rainfall totals will be anywhere from half an inch to an inch.

We then turn cold for St. Patrick’s day as temps will fall from the mid 50’s to the lower 30’s.