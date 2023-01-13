WE HAVE MADE IT TO FRIDAY! Hopefully, everyone had a great week and took advantage of Wednesday. If you didn’t that’s okay because we will see mild temps return over the weekend. Highs today are going to top out in the mid to lower 30’s with some afternoon sunshine.

Highs will climb back into the 40’s on Saturday and mid 40’s on Sunday. The sunshine will carry over into Saturday but will go away on Sunday ahead of a low-pressure system that will track into the QCA.

We will see rain associated with this system starting late Sunday night into Monday but temps will remain mild. Highs on MLK day will top out in the lower 50’s.