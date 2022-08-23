We have another beautiful day for you. Temps will be a little cool in the morning but we will get back into the lower 80’s this afternoon with sunny skies. So far for the month of August, we have neem pretty active weather-wise picking up 3.8 inches of rain so far this month. We will have another chance to add to those totals late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

.We will then dry out Friday and we will be a little cooler again. Then rain chances return over the weekend with the best chance on Sunday.