Happy Monday morning. As you head out the door, we are tracking some fog this morning. Look for temps to be in the lower 20s this morning and feel like temps in the teens. Once the afternoon rolls around, we will see clouds break away and the sun will be out.

We are tracking our next weather system that’s going to arrive very late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Most of the snow will track through Central and eastern Illinois and into Indiana but a couple of inches in the QCA will be possible. We are expecting the snow to be falling by the time you head out the door Wednesday morning so give yourself a few extra min.

Then we could see another round of snow on Friday. Details still need to be ironed out with this.