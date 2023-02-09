Good Thursday morning and it’s a messy morning, to say the least. We are tracking heavy rain that will eventually transition over to snow this morning. Grab the rain gear as you head out the door and add a few minutes for slick conditions. Here is a link to school closings. https://www.ourquadcities.com/weather/closings/

Guidance has had a difficult time handling this system as it continues to shift eastward, which will lead to higher snow totals in the QCA. This is the reason why we have decided to increase the snow totals in the QCA and especially in communities to the north.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Jackson, Clinton, Cedar and Jo Daviess Co. Snow totals could range anywhere from 3-5″ with a few spots seeing higher amounts. Snowfall rates could reach up to an Inch per hour. This will cause road conditions could deteriorate fast making travel difficult.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the surrounding communities as snow totals in the advisory will range anywhere from 1-3″.

We will finally start to dry out heading into Friday but it will be a cold end to the week. Temps are expected to top out in the lower 30’s but feel like temps will be in the mid to lower 20’s. Over the weekend, highs will climb into the upper 30’s on Saturday and the upper 40’s on Sunday.