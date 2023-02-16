Good morning and today is a day you need to be weather aware. We are tracking heavy snow across the QCA this morning and afternoon. We have made a few changes this morning as the track of the system has shifted slightly to the SE which prompted the NWS to upgrade a handful of counties to a Winter Storm Warning.

Snow totals have been adjusted slightly across the QCA since yesterday. We are expecting to see snow totals range from 4-6″ in the Quad Cities. Areas to the NW of the QCA can see anywhere from 6-8″. Blowing snow will also cause issues across the area as wind gusts could reach 30 mph.

The snow should come to an end this evening then temps will start to plummet into the lower teens and single digits. Friday morning wind chills will be below 0° so bundle up as you head out the door.

Once the weekend rolls around, temps will then turn for the better. Look to see plenty of sunshine this Saturday with highs in the lower 40’s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40’s.