It’s going to be another hot day as highs climb into the upper 80’s this afternoon. We will stick to the dry trend for a couple more days. We will be mostly sunny the rest of the day.

Look for another hot day heading on Tuesday as highs will climb into the upper 80’s under a mostly sunny sky.

We are on a cold front warning for Wednesday! Showers will be around for our Wednesday as the approaching cold front sweeps across the United States. Behind the front will be colder temps as will fall from the 80’s on Monday to the upper 50’s to the lower 60’s by Friday.