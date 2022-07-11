Happy Monday and first off what a weekend we had! Monday will be warmer and more humid than this past weekend. A few isolated showers will be possible during the morning hours and into the afternoon as a passing cold front will sweep across the qca.

Things should clear out by the evening hours and it will set us up for a beautiful Tuesday. An area of high pressure will build throughout the week, keeping us dry. Temps will start to heat up as we head into next week with temps getting back into the lower 90’s.