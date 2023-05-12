Grab the umbrella as you head out the door this morning. A few showers are passing through the QCA and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with a little bit of humidity.

A cold front will pass through the QCA on Saturday and along the front, the development of thunderstorms is expected. Any storm that fires could be on the strong to severe side of things. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary concern but a few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The ignition of the storms is expected to be in the afternoon/evening hours.

Mother’s day will be slightly cooler with rain showers around, especially in the morning hours. Highs will climb into the mid 70’s under a cloudy sky.

Next week, we finally dry out and the sun will come out!