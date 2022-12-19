Good Morning and happy Monday! We are 6 days until Christmas and we also kick off the winter season on Wednesday. We kick off the winter season with a bang. We are tracking our first winter storm by the end of the week.

Here’s what we know right now: A very strong low-pressure system will track into the QCA on Thursday, bringing snow. Winds will then start to ramp up and we could see winds reach 50 mph. This will then cause white-out conditions, Thursday afternoon/evening into Friday. We are unsure of snow totals as of right now but several inches of snow seems likely as of Monday morning. Plan for travel to be very difficult Thursday into Friday and maybe even Saturday morning. If you plan on traveling these days, plan on making alternative plans.

Arctic air will also be a big story with this system. Temps will fall below 0° Thursday and Friday night. Mixing that with the winds, feel like temps will range from -10° to -30°. You do not want to be caught out in the cold and blowing snow when this thing arrives. Central Iowa has already been issued a winter storm watch and we expect one to be issued for us by the end of Monday or into Tuesday.

We will continue to keep you up-to-date leading up to the system on our social media pages and online.