Good morning QCA! We will start off our Tuesday morning with sunny skies but look for clouds to move in this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s but feel like temps will be in the 20’s to lower 30’s.

Heading into tomorrow, have the umbrella handy as you head out the door. We are expecting showers to arrive in the QCA after 9 am and they will be with us all day long. Rainfall totals could reach over an inch in a few areas so flooding along the Mississippi could be an issue.

Just north of the QC, a strong winter storm will roll across the country bringing heavy snow (possibly 2 feet!) to parts of Minnesota!

In the Quad Cities, we get MOSTLY RAIN. But areas to the North of The Quad Cities (along HWY 20 especially) could receive some ice accumulation from freezing rain. Some areas could see three-tenths of an inch of ice.

With winds picking up late Wednesday into Thursday, any ice accumulations could lead to power outages North of the Quad Cities.