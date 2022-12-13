Grab the rain gear as you head out the door this morning. Rain is expected to arrive after 11 am in the QC and will stay with us into the afternoon. Highs will be chilly in the lower 40’s and it will also be windy.

Wednesday is looking to be a decent day with highs in the mid 50’s and we could also see some sunshine! There is still a chance for a shower or two so have the rain gear handy in the afternoon.

Snow showers will be around on Thursday and temps will be in the 30’s so bundle up as you head out the door.