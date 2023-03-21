Happy Happy Tuesday and welcome to the first full day of Spring. Temperatures, when you head out the door this morning, will be in the lower 40’s to upper 30’s with a south wind. Highs are expected to top out in the mid 50’s. There is a slight chance for a few rain showers this afternoon/evening. The timing will be anytime after 3 pm and last through the evening. Rainfall totals will be light.

The best chance to see any type of precip will be Wednesday afternoon and night. A cold front will slide through the QCA firing up heavy showers and some storms. Some storms could pack a punch with wind and some hail being the primary concern. The timing of this line will be late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

We will dry out heading into Thursday and Friday with temps in the mid to lower 50’s.