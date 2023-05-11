We have kicked off our Thursday on a mild note with temperatures in the mid 60’s. Look for highs to climb into the lower 80’s with clouds increasing into the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a shower or two this afternoon.

Friday will feature storms to start the morning and a few storms will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 80’s.

A cold front will pass through the QCA on Saturday firing up a few storms into the afternoon and some storms could be on the strong to severe side.