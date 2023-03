Good morning and welcome to Monday. We are tracking a few flurries this morning with chilly temps. We will be under a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 30’s. We will finally see some sunshine heading into Tuesday but it will still be chilly.

Wednesday is our pick of the week because we will see a big time warm up with sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50’s. Rain will arrive into the QCA on Thursday.