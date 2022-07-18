Good Monday morning! Highs today won’t be as hot as they will be later on this week! Highs today will be in the upper 80s with a feel-like temp in the lower 90’s. Today will be a great pool day and a uv index of 10 during the afternoon. Make sure you have sunscreen on today and tomorrow.

Once Tuesday rolls around we will be turning hot and breezy. Wind gusts could reach 25-30 mph bringing in hot and humid air from the sw. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 90’s with a heat index in the upper 90’s.

Wednesday a cold front will slide through the region bringing some cooler air into the area Wednesday. We will turn hot again to end the week with storm chances returning next weekend.