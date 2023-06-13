Good Tuesday morning! Heading out the door, temps will range from the upper 50’s to lower 60’s across the QCA. Highs today are expected to climb into the mid 80’s with partly sunny skies. A few sprinkles may be around east of the QC but most of us won’t benefit from the light rain.

Wednesday will be a perfect pool day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90’s under a mostly sunny sky.

Our next best chance for rain is looking to be on Saturday heading into Sunday. We will keep you updated as the forecast has changed a few times already regarding the rain.