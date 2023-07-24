Expect a lot of sunshine today with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

The heat arrives tomorrow and will stick around the entire week. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s with a possibility of hitting 100 by the end of the work week. However, the heat index will be in the triple digits.

A chance for strong to severe thunderstorms is forecasted for Wednesday evening as the storm prediction center has placed just about the entire viewing area under a slight risk. If storms do fire up they can produce 60 mph winds, large hail, and lightning.

Make sure to stay hydrated and be weather aware for any weather alerts.