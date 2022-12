We’re tracking a winter storm towards the end of the week.

We are still ironing out the details but this system will bring very windy conditions and very cold air.

Temps will be below 0.

Timing is looking to be Thursday and Friday.

Watch the video above for the first look at the forecast.