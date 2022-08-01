Good Monday morning! A lot of us were probably woken up this morning as a line of storms pushed through the QC early morning. That line of storms has made its way out of the area and we will be dry and warm the rest of the day. Highs today will climb into the upper 80’s with sunny skies.

Heading into Tuesday we will be turning muggy and hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s with feel-like temps in the 100’s. Wednesday is a weather-aware day with feel-like temps getting into the mid 100’s and storms possible. A cold front will slide through bringing a chance for storms and some storms could be on the strong to the severe side of things. Thursday and Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid 80’s.