Time to say goodbye to all those snow piles across the QC! We have woken up to mild temps across the QC! Highs today are expected to climb into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with a light mist in the air at times.

As Friday rolls around, temps will be noticeably cooler as you head out the door. We will trade in the upper 50’s for the upper 30’s.

If you have plans for New Years, the good news is that we will be dry but it will also be cold with temps in the lower 30’s Saturday night. Highs on Sunday to ring in the new year will be in the mid 40’s!

Rain will then work its way to the QCA on Monday and Tuesday and we could see anywhere from half an inch to an inch.