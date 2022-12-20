Good Tuesday morning. A few light snow showers have started to make their way through the QCA bringing a very light dusting in parts. Temps today are expected to fall into the 20’s but we could see some sunshine this afternoon at times.

Wednesday: Look to see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 20’s.

A very strong low-pressure system will track into the QCA on Thursday, bringing snow. Winds will then start to ramp up and we could see winds reach 50 mph. This will then cause blizzard-like conditions, from Thursday afternoon/evening into Friday. We are still uncertain about snowfall amounts at this time but we have medium confidence that we will see some measurable snowfall with this system. Regardless of how much snow we see, blowing and drifting snow will make travel Thursday afternoon/evening into Friday extremely difficult if not impossible through the region.

Visibility at times could be 0 and mixing that feel like temps near -30°, we recommend not traveling Thursday night into Friday evening. You do not want to be caught out in the cold and blowing snow when this thing arrives.

We will continue to keep you up-to-date leading up to the system on our social media pages and online.