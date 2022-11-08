As you head out the door this morning, grab the coat as temps will be chilly! Looks to see a mixture of sun and clouds today and highs will top out in the upper 50’s for your Tuesday election forecast.

Wednesday: High’s in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Thursday: We are tracking rain into the afternoon hours but temps will be warm! Highs will be in the mid 70’s and lows will fall into the mid to lower 30’s.

We will see the coldest air of the season this weekend and into next week. So make sure you take full advantage of this warmth.