The past few days haven’t been the warmest. Especially with the winds, its only made things that much colder out.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, things will be a bit warmer!

Already this evening we have seen the temperatures already warming up. This is due to a passing warm front that will help to pull in warmer air into the area!

With a few morning clouds, more sunshine and southerly winds will help to bring our afternoon highs back into the mid 30s! Don’t get too comfortable though… Sunday night the attached cold front will pass by and could spark up some flurries across the area. The good news is I don’t expect any major issues for us, the only impact we will really notice is going right back to the cold once again.