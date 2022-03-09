This week the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has been busy conducting damage surveys from the storms that occurred this past weekend. As early as Sunday there were initially 3 tornadoes confirmed in the NWS Quad Cities coverage area. Recently a new assessment confirmed a 4th tornado touching down in the QCA.
So here is a look at the latest information on the damage surveys from the National Weather Service.
Vinton, Iowa
Time: 7:15 PM – 7:26 PM
Rating: EF-1
Peak Winds: 110 MPH
Length: 8.4 Miles
Width: 400 Yards
Davenport, Iowa
Time: 8:37 PM – 8:38 PM
Rating: EF-0
Peak Winds: 65 MPH
Length: 0.1 Miles
Width: 25 Yards
Davenport, Iowa
Time: 8:37 PM – 8:41 PM
Rating: EF-1
Peak Winds: 100 MPH
Length: 4.2 Miles
Width: 300 Yards
Erie, Illinois
Time: 9:13 PM – 9:18 PM
Rating: EF-1
Peak Winds: 95 MPH
Length: 4.0 Miles
Width: 50 Yards
This is a video of all 4 damage reports to better show where they were located.