Temperatures will keep climbing as we flip our calendars over to a new month.

High temperatures in the low 40s are normal for early March. Much of the Quad-City area will be wayyyy warmer than that the next couple days.

Upper 50s will be back again today, with morning clouds thinning out by the afternoon.

Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week. 60s are likely along & south of I-80.

A cold front will move in the from the north during the day, holding temperatures down in the 50s north of the QC.

That front sweeps through and drops everyone back into the 30s and 40s for Thursday. A couple flurries are also possible.

Temperatures starting climbing again on Friday.