Marginal severe risk of storms this evening

We saw a few showers and thunderstorms this morning but has dried out a bit more this afternoon.

Headed into our evening tonight, more specifically between 6 and 10 pm there is a marginal chance for the development of severe storms.

The majority of the severe weather will stay to the south but will push north into the metro area closer to 9 pm.

The main threats for our area tonight is damaging winds and an isolated tornado. The risk of an isolated tornado remains low but if one were to occur it would most likely stay to the south closer to the Burlington area where the SPC has the “Slight” risk (denoted in yellow).

Extra sunshine has helped give our area some extra energy to work with as the storms move into our area.

Make sure to stay weather-aware tonight!

We’ll continue to bring you updates on the developing storms On-Air and online!