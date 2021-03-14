Measurable snow for some this Monday

This forecast is current as of Sunday morning, March 14th.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 4 AM to 4 PM Monday across the northern QCA.

What to Know

Snow & wintry mix are likely Monday morning in the QC

Measurable snow is most likely north of Highway 30

Wind gusts of 30+ mph & falling snow will reduce visibility at times

After a spotty sprinkle or two today, a heavier band of rain will move into the QCA after midnight tonight.

Temperatures will fall into the low 30s overnight, changing the rain to a mix of sleet, freezing rain, & wet snow by sunrise.

North of Interstate 80, periods with just snow are likely between sunrise and midday.

The snow & mix will taper off to a freezing drizzle for most of us through the afternoon.

Easterly winds around 15-20 mph will make for a raw, chilly day.

Wind gusts will exceed 30 mph at times. This will mean visibility problems in areas with falling snow during the morning.

Winds relax and skies will dry out into Tuesday.