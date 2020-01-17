Messy Friday night into Saturday

As of early Friday, our next round of wintry precipitation is still on track to arrive as soon as the afternoon.

Snow will move in this afternoon, changing to sleet, then freezing rain late this evening. Saturday morning will feature a few more snowflakes, then falling temperatures & gusty winds.

These will likely be the biggest impacts:

Reduced visibility from falling snow this afternoon/evening

Slick conditions this afternoon through tomorrow

Possible power outages from wind/ice tonight

Possible blowing snow tomorrow

Specific accumulations are tough to predict with this system, due to the change in precipitation types.

The bottom line? Most of us will have frozen slush on the ground by Saturday, with frigid air settling in Saturday night.