Clouds have arrived again to start Tuesday, and the rain is following before long.

Scattered showers are possible today, most likely during the afternoon & evening west of the QC.

Widespread rain comes along after midnight into Wednesday morning. From then on, rounds of scattered showers and storms will be around on-and-off through Wednesday into Thursday.

Rainfall amounts look to be around 0.5″ to 1″. Totals in thunderstorms could be higher.

Once this system is gone, temperatures will be climbing. By the Memorial Day weekend, highs will be in the 80s. Most of the holiday weekend looks dry, but a couple rogue thunderstorms can’t entirely be ruled out yet.