Over the past week our team has been closely monitoring this week’s potential winter storm. For those who aren’t looking forward to more snow there is some good news with our more recent model updates.

So, for the time being we’re still a few days out and there are still some major factors that will dramatically change the outcome of this weeks snow chances.

Firstly, the system is still well over 2000 miles away as of today (Sunday). When low pressure systems cross onto the North American continent and cross over the Rockies a lot can change due to uneven heating of the earth, and changing wind patterns over the mountains. This is part of the reason why winter forecasting is so difficult this far out. Usually when we are 1-2 days out we can get a better picture, especially since the terrain is much flatter, and the system is much closer.

So with that out of the way, here’s what we know so far. As we head into Wednesday we can expect to see the first drops of this system arriving by the early afternoon. As of now it’s looking like we will mainly see rain for the majority of the day on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to be well above freezing and in the 50s again. It won’t be until later Wednesday night and into Thursday morning that temperatures will be cold enough to support snow.

Over the past few days, model trends have slowly been pushing the overall track further and further south.

This is mainly due to the biggest factor at play that will change the outcome of Wednesday’s system, the introduction of dry air.

This has been a common theme for us this winter as dry air has been quite dominant in keeping our snow totals on the low end. This is also something our models have been struggling to see up until a few days out. Another thing to note, dry air usually has a profound effect on the rate at which temperatures change. When more moisture (higher humidity) is present air tends to cool down slower than air that is dry, as water holds onto heat very well. So, if the change over from rain to snow occurs quickly we could see more snow, but that same dry air could also keep snow from falling for very long behind the front.

So with all that in mind, yes there is still a lot that can change, and we will continue to bring you updates on this upcoming system right here, on-air, as well as on our social media platforms!