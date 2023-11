Although we started off the work week with cloudy skies, temperatures made it into the 50s for the majority of the viewing area. In the Quad Cities we did have a high temperature of 50°. Expect temperatures to be cooling down by the time we get into the weekend – highs are forecasted to be in the 30s.

We can grab the jacket as we are out the door for now but by the holiday weekend, we will definitely need the coat!